Throwback Thursday - Northwood Manor

ASHLAND, Maine (WAGM) -Senior care homes have been instrumental in ensuring residents to receive the love, respect, and care they deserve in their golden years. In 2004, one facility took steps to integrate the community into elder care. NewsSource8′s Brian Bouchard has this week’s Throwback Thursday.

When we speak of community involvement, we often think about organized events or fundraisers. But back in 2004, the community of Ashland took a more hands-on approach to caring for the seniors in their local senior home. In this week’s Throwback Thursday, we dial the time machine back to 2004, where WAGM Reporter Shawn Cunningham gives us an inside look at life in Northwood Manor, and how the community has come together to support them.

When we first visited Northwood Manor, these six residents were just getting used to their new surroundings. FAST FORWARD, one year later alot has changed. And it has alot to do with the community. Ashland residents and students have not only helped make the manor a real home for these seniors...but a SECOND one for themselves, often visiting and sharing their time.

“We have alot of people that just stop in to drop off puzzles, we have some ladies that come from the church to give communion to some of our residents.” - Laurie Saucier – Director, Northwood Manor

Saucier says now, the home’s Board of Directors are considering expanding. Nothing’s OFFICIAL yet, there’ve only been talks...but she says the ten names she has on a waiting list...some ready, willing and able to move-in immediately...indicate a real NEED for another facility. Other plans include to continue a NEW program they’ve launched with Ashland Community High School...having students volunteer at the home. They’re earning community service course credit, but they’re coming away with so much more...

“Muriel Gordon called and was so grateful for a girl who was coming to play cribbage with her...and she just enjoyed this girl’s personality and everything.” says Lenny McHatten – Guidance Counselor

“I help with the lunches, I take walks and play games.” says Nikki Daily – Student Volunteer

Shawn says “Are any of them funny?”

“Marion...” says Jessica Landry – Student Volunteer

Shawn says “Why does everyone say Marion’s funny?”

“She jokes around with you and she’s just a happy person.” says Landry

Oh yes, we remember Ms. Marion...

“We had a man, but bless his heart they had to take him away...and we’re looking for another man.” - Marion Martin – Northwood Manor Resident

This house is a very very very fine house, with two cats in their yard, life couldn’t be hard...now everything is easier because of these volunteers.

Shawn Cunningham, Newsource 8

And tomorrow on follow up Friday, Corey Bouchard takes a look at how Northwood Manor is once again asking for community involvement to help keep the lights on.

