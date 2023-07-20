Thunderstorms Explained

PRESQUE ISLE, Maine (WAGM) -

The county has seen plenty of thunderstorms throughout the summer, but how does a thunderstorm develop and how can you make sure you stay safe during severe weather? Meteorologist Vanessa Symonick explains.

With summertime in full swing, the county has certainly seen its fair share of thunderstorms already at this point. But what causes a thunderstorm to form? We’ll start off with what is known as a capped environment. That cap indicated by a layer of warmer air in a higher level of the atmosphere. So throughout the day, as the daytime heats up, we see updrafts form, but what’s going to stop those updrafts from going any further up in the atmosphere, so that’s going to stop that chance for a thunderstorm from occurring. Now we’ll move on to what is known as an uncapped environment. That’s when we have that warm layer of air create a more weak environment and when that happens, those updrafts are able to move even higher up in the atmosphere sometimes prompting these thunderstorms to become a bit more severe and sometimes prompting the national weather service to place the region into a severe thunderstorm watch or a severe thunderstorm warning.

So what is the difference between a watch and a warning? Think of it as baking cupcakes. When a watch is issued it means all the ingredients are there and present for a severe situation to develop, so think of it as having all the ingredients for the cupcakes laid out on the table, but not yet made into the cupcake. Now the warning means that the cupcakes are ready and ready to be eaten and have the frosting on them and that’s when we will see more of a severe situation develop and it means you must be prepared for the potential of severe weather.

And it’s also always important to make sure you stay safe whenever a severe situation develops. As a reminder when thunder roars, head indoors, so always important to have safety first. And you want to make sure you’re not out in the pool because water is a conductor of electricity. So it’s always important to make sure you’re staying safe whenever we see a thunderstorm develop because where there’s thunder lightning is not too far behind it and when we still have plenty of summertime to go along, throuughout the course of the next couple of months, we’ll still see plenty more chances of seeing more thunderstorms develop. meteorologist vanessa symonick, newssource 8

