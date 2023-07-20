Toxic algae blooms take toll on marine life

MORRO BAY, Calif. (KSBY) - Experts said large algae blooms in California have poisoned hundreds of sick sea lions and dolphins because of a neurotoxin the blooms produce.

Rescue organizations like The Marine Mammal Center in Morro Bay are stepping up their efforts this time of the year as a domoic acid outbreak is killing marine wildlife.

“They’re seizing. They’re dying on the beach,” said Justin Viezbicke of NOAA Fisheries.

Marine mammal facilities said are struggling to keep up with the overwhelming numbers of sick sea lions and dolphins.

“The reports have been staggering. I mean, the facilities literally can’t even answer the phone and keep up with it when it was at its peak,” Viezbicke said.

“Domoic acid is a poisoning that is released by an algae. And every year, the Marine Mammal Center sees this toxin being released. So we get about 60 to 80 cases of animals with domoic acid poisoning at the Marine Mammal Center,” said Aliah Meza, The Marine Mammal Center operations manager.

The toxin targets the animals brain and heart, affecting their behavior.

Animals can experience disorientation, erratic behavior, foaming at the mouth and even seizures.

“So we’ll give subcutaneous fluids to help flush that toxin out of the animal system,” Meza said. “We’ll also give them medicine to help with reducing the seizures.”

Though the toxin isn’t anything new, experts are doing their best to collect data that could help find a solution in the future

“The reality is, is every one of these animals that’s got the poisoning from domoic acid has going to have long-term effects,” Viezbicke said. “You know, we know that domoic acid poisoning affects the hippocampus. It affects their long-term memory abilities. And so we’re really curious to see those animals that did make it out of rehab, how they do in the future. We’ve got flipper tags on them all. And so we’ll hopefully get some re-sights that will help inform us better for the future.”

Support for inundated facilities has come from other rescue organizations and facilities throughout the country.

“As kind of support through our stranding network partner agencies, we’ve been sending staff and volunteers to help support those folks as they’re kind of working with these animals,” Meza said.

Meza said there have only been a handful of cases in San Luis Obispo and Monterrey counties, but the danger isn’t over yet.

Domoic cases can be seen through the summer and into the fall.

Copyright 2023 KSBY via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.