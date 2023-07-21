56th Annual Spudland Open Gears Up for Exciting Golf Weekend

PRESQUE ISLE, Maine (WAGM) - The 56th Annual Spudland Open, a renowned golf event in Presque isle and the state of Maine is scheduled for tomorrow and Sunday. Golfers are excited and ready for another memorable year on the course.

Scott Cray, Spudland Open Regular:” It’s my favorite weekend of the year. It’s a very well-run tournament by Matt and his dad and every single year its circled , i would never miss it, hopefully i got 20 more years of it”.

Scott Cray is talking about the 56th Annual Spudland Open, which is a golf event in Presque Isle. Matt Madore, event organizer, says the event has been growing over the years.

Matt Madore, Director of Golf and General Manager At PICC:” Over the last probably 20 years this event has grown to our biggest this year, we have about 232 golfers, last year we had 240, but we decided to cut it back just a little bit. We always look forward to this day every year”

Golfers kicked off their practice round on Friday. Golfers from Maine and beyond, including seasoned veterans with over 10 years of experience, come together for spirited head-to-head competition and loads of fun.

Matt Madore: “This is a very unique tournament because we allow you to play with people you want to play with. So we don’t choose your groups unless your a single but, if you have a foursome and you want to play together, on the first day we let you and then depending on what you shoot, we repair the last three groups; lowest scores. But that’s the biggest part is, the success of this tournament is allowing people to play with their buddies and friends that they known for years that only get to come up once a year to see”.

Ryan Houston, a devoted regular, eagerly travels from out of state every year, driven by his profound affection for the course and the event.

Ryan Houston, Spudland Open Regular:” I grew up playing at Presque isle Country Club, its where i learned the game, so it’s a fantastic place to be, it brings me back every year. I drive up from New Hampshire, 300 miles each way, and i don’t miss it one year. But, the setting out here is absolutely gorgeous, I think its the best course in the area for sure. And playing in this is open is one of the largest that we play in anywhere”.

The tournament serves as a powerful driving force, fueling participants’ motivation and passion for the sport.

Scott Cray:” I didn’t grow up playing golf, i picked it up in high school. And then the Spudland open showed up and i decided to try it. Completely fell in love with the tournament cause its so well run and, i tried to better myself every single year to try to improve my score and actually compete so, over the years it has driven me to be better at golf”.

The Spudland Open always has a big impact not only for the Presque isle country club, but for the community as well .

Matt Madore: “Every Hotel room in this town is booked, i actually had a few people that were on a waiting list that i could get in but they couldn’t find anywhere to stay at a short notice. The restaurants do very well, and they reward us as well by sponsoring our event. Restaurants and hotels even local other establishments, bars, and gas stations of such. So it brings in big influx of people and along with people it brings in a lot of money to the county”.

The tournament starts tomorrow with the first tee time at 6:40 am, concluding around 6 pm each day.

Jonathon Eigenmann, Newssource Sports

Copyright 2023 WAGM. All rights reserved.