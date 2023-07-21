Another Cool and Dry Start, Shower Chances This Afternoon

PRESQUE ISLE, Maine (WAGM) - Good morning everyone and happy Friday. We are off to another cool start this morning with our temperatures and dew points. Both are starting off into the upper 50s and low 60s. You may even be able to open the windows in your car for your morning commute to let in some of the cooler air.

This Morning's Weather Setup (WAGM)

We had plenty of sunshine yesterday because of a weaker area of high pressure overhead. That has since weakened and is now moving over the Canadian Maritimes, but it is close enough to allow some of the sunshine to continue this morning until we head into the afternoon. Our next system is not too far behind us and will allow us to return to more of an unsettled stretch of weather going into the weekend. I’m not expecting the weekend to be a total washout, but there will be some chances for isolated thunderstorms, so you will want to be mindful of that threat.

Today's Highs (WAGM)

By the afternoon, temperatures eventually increase to the upper 70s and low 80s. Going hour by hour for you, we continue to see more sunshine until we head into the afternoon. We slowly start to see the leading edge of cloud cover develop starting off with points west. This will also be the best chance at seeing more showers develop based on how this system has been tracking. Most of the shower chances we do see going throughout the afternoon will be very isolated resulting in very minimal rainfall accumulations overall. The greatest chance for an isolated rumble of thunder will be in the western half of the county. Shower chances mainly taper off past midnight with the exception of the western half of the county. Because of that, it will be more of a split forecast in terms of our overnight lows. Areas to the east will see lows fall back towards the middle 60s, while points west will see lows fall back closer to the average low mark into the lower 60s.

WPC Rain Totals (WAGM)

Highs tomorrow look to spend another day into the upper 70s and low 80s. It will be a very similar setup to what we will see today where we start the morning off with more of a mix of sun and clouds. Shower and storm chances return by the afternoon and evening. Sunday does look to be the better of the two days this weekend with drier conditions expected with the possibility of an isolated rumble of thunder. Humidity levels will stay on the rise.

