Easton Taxpayers Brace for Impact as School Budget Issues Lead to Tax Hike

Residents of the Town of Easton may be in for a bit of a surprise when their tax bills hit their mailboxes over the next week. NewsSource8′s Brian Bouchard has the story.

“Your mil rate went down because you have a lot more valuation, so our mil grew, right, now our mils worth a lot more money, unfortunately we didn’t have enough money to cover what those needs were.”

Jim Gardner, Town Manager of Easton explains the precarious position the town finds itself in as tax bills begin to roll out to residents. Though the mil rate is decreasing from 16.33 to 16.15, the burden on tax payers will be increasing due to discrepancies caught during an audit of the school budget.

“What happened is with the school in 2020-2021 School year they told the tax payers that they were going to carry some money forward out of their fund balance that was going to reduce the tax payers burden. What happened what the amount of money they wanted to take out of there was not there. So this year at the school budget meeting, the taxpayers had to approve 180,000 dollars to take out of what the tax payers had put away for school buses, etc, the had to take that out of there and level out their books, you have to balance before you go into your next year. Well, unfortunately the same thing happened in 2022-2023.”

Gardner says while the audit of the 2022-2023 school year’s budget is still being processed, he predicts an additional shortfall of around 180,000 dollars. This is supported in a comment placed in the school departments proposed 2023-2024 Budget stating:

“The Town Auditor has identified a shortfall in fund balance for the 2021-2022 fiscal year budget. This was due to the School Department carrying forward too much money from one year to the next. The amount that was reported to the School Department as available for carryover included reserve funds, which are unavailable without taxpayer approval. This was a practice that stemmed back several years, so the auditor predicts a shortfall for the 2022-2023 as well. The School Committee has revisited and updated its budgeting procedures to avoid such a shortfall again.”

WAGM reached out to Superintendent Mark Stanley for an interview regarding these findings, and was given the following statement:

“I really have no more information to offer than what’s already published in the booklet.”

We also attempted to reach school board members, all of which have either not yet responded to our attempts or declined to comment.

“Even at the school budget meeting during the year, a lot of questions were asked, and the superintendent and the school board took the choice to pass their errors onto the tax payers and hence, here we are” says Gardner.

Gardner says the impact on Easton Taxpayers bills will be noticeable and he adds could have been avoided altogether. He says had this not happened, the mil rate could have been lower by almost a whole mil. Gardner adds this is not a reflection on the teachers at the Easton School Department. He places the responsibility on the schools administration saying the Easton Elementary School is a National Blue Ribbon School due to their dedicated teachers. Residents should be receiving their tax bills over the next week, as they were sent out Friday.

