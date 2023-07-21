Fort Fairfield names new town manager

FORT FAIRFIELD, Maine (WAGM) - Fort Fairfield has named a new town manager. Tim Goff will be taking over from Dan Foster who returned to the position last year after being town manager from 1998 to 2013. Goff, who had been branch manager at Machias Savings Bank, will be starting his new position on October 2nd. We will hear from him next week on NewsSource 8.

