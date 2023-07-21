Fort Fairfield names new town manager

Fort Fairfield names new town manager
Fort Fairfield names new town manager(WAGM News)
By WAGM News
Published: Jul. 21, 2023 at 7:31 PM EDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FORT FAIRFIELD, Maine (WAGM) - Fort Fairfield has named a new town manager. Tim Goff will be taking over from Dan Foster who returned to the position last year after being town manager from 1998 to 2013. Goff, who had been branch manager at Machias Savings Bank, will be starting his new position on October 2nd. We will hear from him next week on NewsSource 8.

Copyright 2023 WAGM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Blaine Crash
Pedestrian Killed in Blaine Crash
County Elite AAU Baseball Team
County Elite AAU Baseball Team Unites County Communities Through Passionate Play
Kathryn Lemoine
CT Woman Arrested after OUI Crash in Sherman
Danny Hayes was surprised to find three workers on his roof, tearing it off. He told them to...
Contractors tear up roof at wrong address, leading to nearly $10,000 in repairs
PIPD
Driver leads Police on High Speed Chase through Presque Isle, Caribou

Latest News

Easton Taxes
Easton Taxpayers Brace for Impact as School Budget Issues Lead to Tax Hike
Easton Taxes
Easton Tax Bills
Spudland Open
Watch VS Warning
Thunderstorms Explained