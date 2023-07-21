Showers and Storms Possible this Weekend, but it won’t be a Washout

PRESQUE ISLE, Maine (WAGM) - Good evening everyone and happy Friday. After another great start to the day with more sunshine, cloud cover along with showers and thunderstorms returned for the afternoon and evening hours. More showers are in the forecast going into the weekend. The area of low pressure that provided the shower chances this afternoon has parked itself off to the west of us. This will continue to sit and spin here over the weekend, keeping shower chances in the forecast for both tomorrow and Sunday. Tomorrow’s shower chances look more organized as a line of showers and thunderstorms moves through during the afternoon and evening hours. Sunday’s shower activity will be more isolated in nature, with popup showers resulting in showers and downpours only lasting a few minutes. Nicer weather looks to return for early next week.

This Evening's Weather Setup (WAGM-TV)

Showers and downpours continue to push east, and will eventually taper off later this evening. This will leave us with mostly cloudy skies during the rest of the overnight hours. Temperatures will try to cool off once again tonight, but won’t have as much luck doing so with cloud cover in place. Areas of fog are likely to develop during the early morning hours of Saturday, reducing visibility starting off the day Saturday. Visibility is expected to improve as the morning progresses, with more shower chances possible during the morning hours. Low temperatures tonight are expected to fall back into the mid 60s for most places during the overnight hours. Southeasterly winds remain light, not having much of an impact on the forecast.

Tonight's Low Temperatures (WAGM-TV)

Tomorrow features more cloud cover during the morning hours along with a few isolated to scattered showers. The chances for these showers doesn’t last long, as drier air tries to work in late morning into the early afternoon hours. This could allow for some sunshine during the day tomorrow. Keep in mind that any sunshine that we do see during the day will result in more instability for showers and thunderstorms late in the afternoon into the evening hours. Shower chances look to taper off tomorrow night, with some cloud cover returning going into Sunday. High temperatures tomorrow will be a bit cooler than today, only reaching the mid to upper 70s for most spots. Southeasterly winds remain light during the day tomorrow, once again not having much of an impact.

Tomorrow's High Temperatures (WAGM-TV)

More details on the forecast can be found in this evening’s Weather on the Web Video Forecast attached to this article. Have a great weekend!

