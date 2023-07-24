Amber Alert issued for Texas teen

From left, Erika Anderson, 15, is missing from Brookston, Texas. She's believed to be with...
From left, Erika Anderson, 15, is missing from Brookston, Texas. She's believed to be with Jonathan Ramirez, 22.(Source: NCMEC)
By Gray News staff
Published: Jul. 24, 2023 at 1:06 PM EDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) - The Red River County Sheriff’s office has issued an Amber Alert for Erika Anderson, 15, who’s believed to have been abducted and has been missing since Sunday from Brookston, Texas.

Law enforcement said they believe the teenage girl is in grave or immediate danger.

Erika has brown hair, brown eyes, is 5-foot-4 and 115 pounds. She was last seen in a gray hoodie and may also be calling herself Erika McCarver.

Police are also looking for Jonathan Ramirez, 22. He’s described as having brown eyes and black hair. He’s 5-foot-8 and 148 pounds.

Ramirez is believed to be driving a 2009 Toyota Camry, green and beige, with Texas license plate number RWW6625.

Anyone with information on this teen’s disappearance should call Red River County Sheriff’s Office at 903-427-3838 or 911.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Fort Fairfield names new town manager
Fort Fairfield names new town manager
Caribou Rehab is Hiring
Caribou Rehab Employment Opportunities
Easton Taxes
Easton Taxpayers Brace for Impact as School Budget Issues Lead to Tax Hike
Blaine Crash
Pedestrian Killed in Blaine Crash
56th Annual Spudland Open
56th Annual Spudland Open Gears Up for Exciting Golf Weekend

Latest News

Generic police lights
Police: Ashland Woman Stabbed by Ex-Boyfriend While Sleeping
The change reverses a practice by revenue officers whose duties include visiting homes and...
IRS is ending unannounced visits to taxpayers to protect worker safety and combat scammers
As new electric vehicle drivers join the millions already on the hunt for charging stations,...
Electric vehicle charging deserts plague much of the country, especially rural areas
In this photo provided by South Korea Defense Ministry, the USS nuclear-powered submarine USS...
North Korea fires 2 short-range ballistic missiles after US submarine arrives in South Korea