Maine Sports Training Academy holds first Football camp in Houlton

HOULTON, Maine (WAGM) - The Maine Sports Training Academy held its first Football camp in Houlton over the weekend. News Source 8′s Isaac Potter has the story.

Youth football athletes around Aroostook County came out to the first Maine Sports Training Academy Football camp in Houlton. Jon Solomon, one of the co-founders of the Maine Sports Training Academy, says the camp is a way to give back to the community and help athletes grow.

Jon Solomon, Co-Founder of Maine Sports Training Academy, says “This is our first opportunity to provide a sports camp. We started with football, being the former coach here at Houlton, and coaching for 15 years at the high school level, playing in high school and college. Being able to provide an opportunity for area youth to be able to get skilled development was important for me to give back.”

The camp was held Friday and Saturday with grades 3rd-8th on Friday and grades 9-12 on Saturday. Former NFL player Daren Stone led the camp with others including College athletes from Husson University and coaches who have coached at the high school and college level. This camp isn’t just educational for the players, but the coaches, like Jesse Pettengill, benefit as well.

Jesse Pettengill, Offensive Coordinator for the Valley Mustangs, says “I work on the offensive side of the ball in particular, I am a position coach for wide receivers. We are hoping to move to a different offensive system this year, and there is some techniques involved with stock blocking that will be very important for us. So I am here to talk to these coaches that have had a lot of experience and take some of that back to my program.”

For the athletes, each have specific skills they hoped to work on at the camp.

Clayton Craig, Junior Athlete, says “To try and work on some footwork, maybe reading some defenses, just honing my skills, trying to get better for this upcoming season.”

Landon Laferriere, Senior Athlete, mentions “To work on my personal gains, I need to work on more of my skills as certain positions in football.”

Andrew Townsend Juarez, Sophomore Athlete, adds, “Footwork, my agility, hopefully come out and have something to do at my house and work on.”

The Academy plans to help athletes through sports camps with more than just footwork and agility. They also focus on topics like financial literacy, mental health counseling, and one on one training. Robertino Ridley, co-owner of the Maine Sports Training Academy, says it’s all about giving kids in the County opportunities for the future.

Robertino Ridley, Co-Founder of Maine Sports Training Academy, says “We are just basically looking to improve the youth in the area, that is the next generation so they can spread that information and get a whole cohesiveness here. Invest in the community and get the benefits from it.”

Ridley and Solomon says The first football camp was a success, and the Academy looks forward to the opportunities that lie ahead. Isaac Potter News Source Sports.

