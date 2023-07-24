More Shower and Thunderstorm Chances in the Forecast this Week

PRESQUE ISLE, Maine (WAGM) - Good evening everyone and happy Monday. After another nice and refreshing start to the day with cooler overnight lows, we’ve seen plenty of sunshine stepping outside during the day today. A few clouds have bubbled up during the afternoon and evening hours, but it really hasn’t put a damper on the nice day that we’ve had. This evening’s weather setup shows an area of low pressure and cold front sitting off to our west this evening. This will eventually move through later this week, creating more shower and thunderstorm chances. As the low moves over us, it will likely stall out, resulting in nicer starts to the day with more sunshine, before shower and thunderstorm chances return for the afternoon and evening. While we will see less of a chance for showers and storms during the middle of the week, chances return going towards the end of the work week.

While dew points are likely to rise tomorrow through the rest of the work week, the bigger story is relief from this humid stretch is finally in sight. While we have seen slightly cooler nights the past couple of weeks at times, we’ll finally get some relief with dew points falling back into the lower 50s and even some upper 40s in spots. This comfortable if not dry air will be quite the change compared to what we have been seeing.

Going hour by hour through the rest of tonight shows cloud cover building back into the region, along with an isolated shower or two over western spots. Other than that, skies are expected to be partly to mostly cloudy waking up tomorrow morning, with improvement coming during the day tomorrow. Low temperatures tonight are expected to fall back into the upper 50s and lower 60s for most places overnight into tomorrow morning. While this won’t be as cold as what we saw last night for some spots, it will be the last night of cooler overnight lows, as low temperatures are only expected to increase going through the work week.

Skies will clear tomorrow morning, allowing for sunshine across the county going into the afternoon hours. This sunshine will add to the instability in the atmosphere, allowing for showers and thunderstorms to develop during the afternoon and evening hours. I think everyone will have the chance to see a shower tomorrow, with a better chance of seeing thunderstorms over southern parts of the county. Cloud cover and patchy fog are expected to linger tomorrow night, setting us up with another gloomy start to the day Wednesday. The storm prediction center has us under a general risk for thunderstorms tomorrow, meaning the threat for severe weather is low. This threat will remain low for the first part of the work week but could increase with more energy to work with later this week. High temperatures tomorrow look to climb into the lower to mid-80s for most spots across the county. Southwesterly winds could be gusty at times during the afternoon hours but won’t have much of an impact on temperatures during the day. Any showers and thunderstorms during the afternoon will help to quickly cool things off.

More details on the forecast can be found in this evening’s Weather on the Web Video Forecast attached to this article. Have a great evening!

