Plenty of Sunshine Today, Showers and Storms Return Tomorrow

PRESQUE ISLE, Maine (WAGM) - Good Monday morning everyone. We had a few showers and storms roll through over the weekend, but we cleared out overnight and that has lead us to more sunshine this morning and a brief relief from an increase in humidity levels with dew points only into the upper 50s and low 60s. You may even be able to get away with opening the windows in your car with your morning commute instead of the air conditioning. Unfortunately it will be a brief return to the comfortable air. Humidity levels will continue to increase through the 8 day stretch.

This Morning's Weather Setup (WAGM)

One of the reasons we have seen a return to the sunshine is because we have high pressure briefly back in control of our weather setup. It has slid down into the Atlantic, but it is still close enough to allow the sunshine to continue well into the afternoon. With our next system not too far behind us, our unsettled stretch of weather returns by the time we go into the afternoon and evening tomorrow resulting in some shower and storm chances.

Today's Highs (WAGM)

By this afternoon, temperatures will increase to the low to middle 80s. Make sure you stay hydrated as that temperatures does not factor in our feels-like temperatures or heat index values which will be closer to the middle 80s. Going hour by hour for you, we won’t see much in terms of cloud cover with the exception of some thinner high level clouds not really looking to hinder the sunshine. I wouldn’t rule out the possibility for a spot shower developing during the lunchtime hours, but other than that, computers continue to trend at a drier day overall. Cloud cover slightly increases overnight resulting in mainly clear skies. Lows will fall back near average into the upper 50s and low 60s.

SPC Outlook Day Tomorrow (WAGM)

Temperatures tomorrow will slightly cool off reaching the upper 70s and low 80s by the afternoon. While we start the morning off on a dry and sunnier note, that will provide some fuel for some chances for thunderstorms during the afternoon and evening. It will be a very similar setup to what we have seen the past couple of weeks where storm chances remain isolated and have the possibility of creating some more moderate accumulations of rain in a short amount of time. The storm prediction center has shaded in the areas most favorable for severe thunderstorm develop and that does include the entire state. Based on computer model runs, I do think there will a minimal chance for any thunderstorm we do see to become severe.

