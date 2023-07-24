Police: Ashland Woman Stabbed by Ex-Boyfriend While Sleeping

ASHLAND, Maine (WAGM) -A man has been arrested after allegedly stabbing a woman in her own home in Ashland. According to the Ashland Police Department, Friday morning a woman was in her home on the Garfield Road in Ashland when her Ex-Boyfriend, who police have not identified yet, allegedly broke into her residence through a window and made his way upstairs to her bedroom. The suspect then allegedly took out a knife and stabbed the woman in the chest. Police say the woman then reached for her gun, which she keeps in her bedside table and a struggle between the woman and the suspect took place. The struggle ended with the suspect having control of the gun. The suspect then allegedly fled the home, running into the woods where he was arrested by Police and Maine Game Wardens.

According to police the woman was transported to AR Gould Hospital by ambulance with non-life threatening injuries.

The suspect was arrested and is being charged with: Aggravated Attempted Murder, Domestic Violence Elevated Aggravated assault, Domestic Violence Criminal Threatening, Domestic Violence Stalking, and Burglary.

Ashland Police Chief Cyr Martin did not have the name of the suspect. WAGM has reached out to Sheriff Shawn Gillen and the Aroostook County Jail for the identity of the suspect and have not yet heard back.

Copyright 2023 WAGM. All rights reserved.