Woman crashes car, sleeps under tree until deputies arrive to help

The driver crashed 120 feet down an embankment, rolling her car and hitting several large...
The driver crashed 120 feet down an embankment, rolling her car and hitting several large boulders and trees.(Source: Crook County Sheriff's Office, KATU via CNN)
By KATU Staff
Published: Jul. 24, 2023 at 6:04 AM EDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
PRINEVILLE, Ore. (KATU) - An Oregon driver crashed 120 feet down an embankment, rolling her car and hitting several large boulders and trees. She didn’t have cell service, so she decided to sleep until daylight.

Deputies with the Crook County Sheriff’s Office were called out on reports of a crash at about 6:30 a.m. Saturday on a rural road near Prineville. They found a Lexus SUV in a dry creek bed, but no one was inside.

Shoe prints led away from the car, so deputies used a drone to search the area. The sound of the drone “awakened” a 44-year-old woman, who was the SUV’s driver, sleeping under a nearby tree.

The driver told deputies she fell asleep at the wheel and crashed. She got herself out of the SUV but didn’t have cell service, so she decided to sleep until daylight.

The woman was taken to the hospital for treatment.

Deputies say they found a large bottle of alcohol near where the driver had been sleeping, but they did not have probable cause for a driving under the influence charge.

