Aroostook Centre Mall Work Proceeding As Planned

PRESQUE ISLE, Maine (WAGM) -According to the Aroostook Centre Mall, They are marking off “significant milestones” in preparation for the future. They add that JCPenny signed a new 2-year lease to remain at the Aroostook Centre Mall.

Beginning Next Week, a $17,000 assortment of bouncehouses will be set up in the Food Court Area for families to enjoy while visiting mall restaurants, businesses, and other establishments.

Also happening next week, construction is scheduled for Tuesday, August 1, when crews will cut an opening in the exterior wall between one of the former Sears entrances and Dollar Tree on the south side of the mall. Engineered beams will be installed to accept a new glass storefront entrance coming in the middle of August for the 24-hour fitness center, Omni Fitness 24/7. The new opening will have a similar look to the neighboring Harbor Freight entrance.

Demolition for the 24-hour gym is essentially complete and construction crews are currently working on the build-out phase of the project to accommodate the custom-built gym equipment coming soon.

“Crews are working seven days a week in the former Sears location on both the Omni and Trampoline City spaces,” said Dana Cassidy, new owner of the Aroostook Centre Mall. “There is a lot of interest and excitement with all the changes.”

Cassidy plans to make announcements as stores, businesses, and more move to the Aroostook Centre Mall.

