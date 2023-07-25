Automated Weather System Grounds Flights At Presque Isle International Airport

PRESQUE ISLE, Maine (WAGM) -A Critical Piece of Equipment grounded flights in and out of Presque Isle International Airport over the weekend, Newssource 8′s Corey Bouchard spoke with the director of the airport to learn more

The Automated Weather Observation System or AWOS is a system that transmits information such as temperature, dew point, visibility, and cloud coverage to pilots taking off and landing at airports across the country, including here at Presque Isle International Airport. What it’s supposed to sound like is something like this: “Recording from AWOS, temperature two-niner Celsius, dew point one-two Celsius.” But when pilots called in beginning on Sunday afternoon, this is what they heard instead: “Recording from AWOS, temperature missing, dew point missing.”

Scott Wardwell - Director - PQI: “In the case of Presque Isle, we have a fully automated system, and when a minute does not operate properly, essentially the airline has to suspend operations.”

According to Scott Wardwell, the Director of Presque Isle International Airport, the AWOS system is owned, operated, and maintained by the Federal Aviation Administration. So, when it does go down, not only does it ground all inbound and outbound flights into the airport, it also means there’s not much they can do to fix it.

Wardwell: “When the AWOS goes down, we have a phone number that we call. We report the outage, and then they actually issue a repair ticket, and in that information, it is transferred to Bangor. So, once Bangor is notified, then they have 24 hours to respond.”

The months of June and July have not been ideal for air travel throughout the country, with more than 9000 flights cancelled nationwide. According to data from FlightRadar24, around one quarter of all flights between Newark Liberty International Airport and Presque Isle International Airport were cancelled in June and July.

Wardwell: “These cancellations really have nothing to do with the operation here at Presque Isle. It has everything to do with the fact that, and it’s not only just Newark, a lot of the airports in the Northeast are above capacity, plus FAA is having staffing issues.”

Wardwell says as of around 2:00 p.m., the AWOS system is back online, meaning flights can resume.

Copyright 2023 WAGM. All rights reserved.