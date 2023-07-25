Intervention Aroostook: 7.18.2023

PRESQUE ISLE, Maine (WAGM) -A new Alcoholics Anonymous support group that was launched a few months ago is growing and expanding. It’s this week’s Intervention Aroostook with Shawn Cunningham.

Sober Underground is a support group launched by Shawn Savage. Savage, himself has been in recovery for sometime now. He thought one way to keep sober was by paying it forward by helping other people in need find their way to recovery.

Shawn Savage Coord., Sober Underground Support Group

“its just been a great experience learning that this is a great avenue for people to have more information about quitting their addiction or just having that support system.”

The group meets regularly in person, but Savage says sometimes people have hurdles to overcome in order to make the meetings. Savage is now incorporating zoom into some of the meetings. But first he says its important to have family support...

“the first I would do is letting somebody know in your family somebody that’s your support system in your family let them know you’re struggling its even a message Hey I need some help start there..”

But one of the biggest hurdles he says is judgment by communities and companies. He says changing the stigma related to addiction can make a huge difference between people continuing harmful addictive behaviors and recovery.

Shawn Savage Coord., Sober Underground Support Group

“anyone coming into a recovery situation already has anxiety that people are looking at them and wondering what they’re thinking so when you have support from your family or community especially your employer that just gives you the strength to keep on the good fight because if you’re having opposition from let’s say your employer that might be your downfall so no I found that especially in this area the community is so supportive if you come out and say look I need help.”

He says this journey is has been an education in itself in varied ways to help people in need. He hopes the group will continue to grow both online and in person. But he says every person crossing that threshold into recovery matters...

“getting that foundation of people and getting them into the in person meetings so I gained alot of resources at the beginning and I learned alot so going foreward I hope that everybody watching this will reach out in some way shape or form.”

Shawn Cunningham

