Lebron James’ son had cardiac arrest during basketball practice, reports say

Professional NBA basketball player, LeBron James, of the Los Angeles Lakers, from right,...
Professional NBA basketball player, LeBron James, of the Los Angeles Lakers, from right, accepts the award for best record-breaking performance from his sons, Bryce James, and Bronny James at the ESPY awards on Wednesday, July 12, 2023, at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles.(Mark Terrill/Invision/AP)
By Gray News staff
Published: Jul. 25, 2023 at 10:52 AM EDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) - Lebron James’ son Bronny collapsed from a cardiac arrest during basketball practice at the University of Southern California on Monday, according to media reports.

He collapsed on the court and was taken to the hospital.

Bronny James is now in stable condition and is no longer in the ICU, according to a statement from the family provided to a reporter for The Athletic.

“We ask for respect and privacy for the James family, and we will update the media when there is more information,” the statement said.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Clifton Leager
Update: Suspect Name Released in Ashland Stabbing Incident
Fort Fairfield names new town manager
Fort Fairfield names new town manager
AWOS
Automated Weather System Grounds Flights At Presque Isle International Airport
Maine Sports Training Academy holds first Football camp in Houlton
Maine Sports Training Academy holds first Football camp in Houlton
Easton Taxes
Easton Taxpayers Brace for Impact as School Budget Issues Lead to Tax Hike

Latest News

Travelers check in at the Spirit Airlines ticket counter at Manchester Boston Regional Airport,...
U.S. consumer confidence jumps to a two-year high as inflation eases
FILE - A U.S. MQ-9 drone is on display during an air show at Kandahar Airfield, Afghanistan,...
Russian fighter jet fired flares at US drone over Syria and damaged it, US military says
Several times a week, Peggy Konzack helps babies 6-months-old to 3-years-old get accustomed to...
102-year-old has been teaching swim lessons for more than half a century
FILE- In this undated photo 14-year-old Emmett L.Till from Chicago, is shown. President Joe...
For Emmett Till’s family, national monument proclamation cements his inclusion in the American story