Maine enacts legislation to protect sex trade survivors

By Rothery Sullivan
Published: Jul. 25, 2023 at 12:07 PM EDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PRESQUE ISLE, Maine (WAGM) - Maine has become the first state to enact legislation protecting sex trade survivors from arrest and criminalization.

The legislation, called the “Equality Model”, aims to protect sex trade survivors, and instead hold their exploiters criminally responsible. Governor Janet Mills signed two acts that make up this legislation.

The first act, called “An Act to Reduce Commercial Sexual Exploitation”, decriminalizes prostitution and criminalizes commercial sexual exploitation instead. Decriminalization is different from legalization – under this act, prostitution remains illegal, but the legal system will not prosecute those who commit this act. The maximum penalty for prostitution would be a civil fine.

The second act signed by Governor Mills is “An Act to Provide Remedies for Survivors of Commercial Sexual Exploitation”. This act allows the criminal history records to be sealed for those who have previously engaged in prostitution. This act also provides funding within DHHS for those who need special services due to the violence they have experienced.

According to Tammy Albert from the Hope and Justice Project, this legislation will have an impact on survivors’ willingness and ability to speak out about their trauma. Albert commented, “I think people are going to feel a little bit safer about coming out about it. This bill is going to be important to make the perpetrator accountable for their actions of the violence and abuse they have done to these adults and to these young children.”

WAGM will have more information on the impact this legislation will have in Aroostook County on a future edition of NewsSource 8.

Copyright 2023 WAGM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Clifton Leager
Update: Suspect Name Released in Ashland Stabbing Incident
Tim Goff will take over for interim Fort Fairfield town manager Dan Foster on October 2.
Incoming Fort Fairfield Town Manager talks transparency, long term goals
AWOS
Automated Weather System Grounds Flights At Presque Isle International Airport
Maine Sports Training Academy holds first Football camp in Houlton
Maine Sports Training Academy holds first Football camp in Houlton
Easton Taxes
Easton Taxpayers Brace for Impact as School Budget Issues Lead to Tax Hike

Latest News

Tim Goff will take over for interim Fort Fairfield town manager Dan Foster on October 2.
Incoming Fort Fairfield Town Manager talks transparency, long term goals
Maine enacts legislation to protect sex trade suvivors
Sex trade decriminalization
Med Monday: summer part 2
Intervention Aroostook: 7.18.2023