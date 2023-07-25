Maine enacts legislation to protect sex trade survivors

PRESQUE ISLE, Maine (WAGM) - Maine has become the first state to enact legislation protecting sex trade survivors from arrest and criminalization.

The legislation, called the “Equality Model”, aims to protect sex trade survivors, and instead hold their exploiters criminally responsible. Governor Janet Mills signed two acts that make up this legislation.

The first act, called “An Act to Reduce Commercial Sexual Exploitation”, decriminalizes prostitution and criminalizes commercial sexual exploitation instead. Decriminalization is different from legalization – under this act, prostitution remains illegal, but the legal system will not prosecute those who commit this act. The maximum penalty for prostitution would be a civil fine.

The second act signed by Governor Mills is “An Act to Provide Remedies for Survivors of Commercial Sexual Exploitation”. This act allows the criminal history records to be sealed for those who have previously engaged in prostitution. This act also provides funding within DHHS for those who need special services due to the violence they have experienced.

According to Tammy Albert from the Hope and Justice Project, this legislation will have an impact on survivors’ willingness and ability to speak out about their trauma. Albert commented, “I think people are going to feel a little bit safer about coming out about it. This bill is going to be important to make the perpetrator accountable for their actions of the violence and abuse they have done to these adults and to these young children.”

