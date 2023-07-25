Medical Monday: Water Safety Part 2

PRESQUE ISLE, Maine (WAGM) -

With temperatures and humidity levels high this summer, swimming can be a great activity to beat the heat, but it’s also important to make sure you stay safe. In part two of a two-part series on water safety, Vanessa Symonick spoke with a doctor for tips on how you can make sure even the youngest swimmers stay safe in this week’s Medical Monday.

Justin White, a doctor, and lead hospitalist at AR Gould says it’s important to make sure even the youngest swimmers are adhere to water safety, whether in a pool or at the lake. There are some steps adults can take to make sure children stay out of the pool when unsupervised.

Justin White: “The pool should be enclosed. You should have a four-sided fence enclosing the pool that has self-closing doors and latches. Anything that a child could use to get over that fence should be locked or tied down.”

White also stresses the importance of keeping an eye on your children and anyone you are supervising near the water because he says it can only take a matter of seconds before things could take a turn for the worse.

White: “That ten seconds that you go into the house to get something you may have forgotten and think that the kids will be fine, something can happen. And if you’re not paying attention on your phone, the second that you take to check that text message or take that call could be the difference”.

When in the water, some flotation devices are more recommended and safer for kids to use than others.

White: “Any flotation device that’s approved by the US Coast Guard would be appropriate. And those do apply to both the puddle jumpers with the water wings with the floatation device on them as well as life jackets”.

Finally White strongly recommends enrolling your children in swim lessons at a young age through a mom and tot class to improve a child’s swimming capability early. Following these steps can ensure your children stay safe while having fun in the water. Vanessa Symonick Newssource 8.

Copyright 2023 WAGM. All rights reserved.