More Shower and Storm Chances This Afternoon

PRESQUE ISLE, Maine (WAGM) - Good morning everyone. We had a beautiful day with plenty of sunshine yesterday with the sunshine continuing this morning. But we are also off to a warmer and humid start this morning. Most locations this morning have seen temperatures already rise into the mid to even upper 60s. Our dewpoints have continued to climb within the past couple of hours to the 60s creating more of a sticky feel to the air this morning.

This Morning's Weather Setup (WAGM)

While we had a return to the sunshine yesterday and this morning, our next system is not too far behind us creating more of an unsettled weather pattern. Because of how stationary the front is, it is slow moving and that keeps shower chances in the forecast to round out the work week. Not every day will be a total washout. In fact most mornings we will see more sunshine before shower and storm chances return for the afternoon.

Today's Highs (WAGM)

Highs this afternoon eventually reach into the upper 70s and low 80s. Going hour by hour for you, most of the morning does remain dry. Clouds will slowly increase until we get into the afternoon leading to some more filtered areas of sunshine. Once we get past the lunchtime hours, that will be the greatest chance for seeing any thunderstorms develop. Any storms we do see I expect to stay isolated, so not everyone will be dealing with the thunderstorms. Areas that do will have thunderstorms will have the possibility of seeing some moderate levels of rainfall accumulation in a short period of time along with some gusty winds. Shower and storm chances will eventually taper off later on in the evening allowing for some of the clouds to break. Lows will fall back near average into the low to middle 60s.

Tomorrow's Highs (WAGM)

Tomorrow will likely be a very similar setup to what we can expect today where we start the morning off with drier conditions and areas of filtered sunshine. Shower and storm chances return in time for the afternoon and early evening. Storms will once again be very isolated in nature. Slightly cooler temperatures are expected with highs landing closer to the 80 degree mark.

For more on today’s forecast tune in to this morning’s Weather on the Web Video Forecast. Have a great day!

Copyright 2023 WAGM. All rights reserved.