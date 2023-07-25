Pedestrians Staying Safe at Night

Taking Precautions Whether Walking or Biking
Hunter Flynn Demonstrating Lights Used by Police at Night to Stay Safe
By Megan Waceken
Published: Jul. 25, 2023 at 6:08 PM EDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
Caribou, Maine (WAGM) - Pedestrian injuries and fatalities remain high around the nation according to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration which states 7,388 pedestrians were killed in 2021. The Governors Highway Safety Association claims that most of these fatalities occur at night. Hunter Flynn, from the Caribou PD department, reminds people to take precautions before walking or biking at night.

Flynn “Walking around at night have the reflective vest and maybe a little strobe light you can get at Walmart If you’re on a bike make sure you have a white light on the front. It has to be visible at least 200 ft. And on the back make sure you have the reflector underneath your seat, on your pedals. If neither of those have that, you also have to have the reflectors on your feet as well so like the ankle straplets. It makes the difference of being hit by a car or not. Even 25 miles per hour and Just the kinetic energy, minimum you’re still doing a trip to the hospital.”

The last thing anyone needs is to have a car not see you Flynn says and these simple tips can help keep you safe and sound if you’re out on the roads after dark.

