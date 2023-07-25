Police Dash Camera Footage Released In Houlton Border Bomb Scare

HOULTON, Maine (WAGM) -New video and Information has been obtained relating to the Memorial Day Bomb Threat at the Houlton Border Crossing, Newssource 8′s Corey Bouchard has more.

Video has been released showing the end of a high speed chase that concluded at the Houlton-Woodstock, NB border on Memorial Day. The video was recently released by the Maine Attorney Generals Office...In the video, Tony Holford, who is allegedly driving the black truck in the video is accused of having a handwritten sign in his window that read “Bomb on Board”. Maine State Police troopers attempted to pull him over on Memorial day. Holford then allegedly led police on a chase that ended at the Houlton Border Crossing. In the affidavit, obtained by WAGM, it says Holford “Stopped his pickup on the interstate at the international border and yelled that he had a bomb with a 500 mile blast radius ... Holford was told to get out of the truck by police, as you can see in the video, Holford started driving again toward the border. Then shots were fired. ( SHOT 1, SHOT 2) He then got out of the truck and surrendered to the officers. Recovered from Holford was a handwritten note addressed to “Biden, Obama, and Canadian President’s” in which he says his reason for everything that happened on Memorial Day was because his rights were being violated and he was deliberately being blocked from getting a job, among other things. At his initial appearance in court, he said “all of this only happened because I needed help and I wasn’t getting it from the authorities”. He went on to say he did not have any dangerous weapons, it was “all just a lie for attention because I needed help.” Holford is next scheduled to appear in Houlton Court on September 5th on charges that include terrorizing, criminal threatening with a dangerous weapon, passing a road block and .

See the Full Video : HERE

Read the Full Note:

Halford Note (WAGM)

