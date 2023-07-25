Police: Suspect Steals from Walmart, Gets Charged With Drug Possession

HOULTON, Maine (WAGM) -According to the Houlton Police Department, They received a call on July 17th about an alleged theft at Walmart. they began their investigation surrounding a male who had stolen merchandise from the store and fled the area in a vehicle. With the help of Walmart Loss Prevention they were able to located the vehicle at the Hannaford Parking Lot across the street. Police say they identified the suspect as 26-year-old Craig Vrieze of Presque Isle. Police recovered the stolen merchandise as well as illegal drugs.

Vriezie is being charged with : Theft by Unauthorized Taking or Transfer, Possession of Methamphetamine, and Possession of Fentanyl.

Copyright 2023 WAGM. All rights reserved.