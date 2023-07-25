Sunshine Expected Tomorrow Before a Bigger System Later this Week

PRESQUE ISLE, Maine (WAGM) - Good evening everyone and happy Tuesday. After showers and thunderstorms underperformed as they worked through today, more showers and storms are in the forecast later this week. The area of low pressure that will provide this activity is still sitting off to our west. This will eventually bring a warm front through during the day Thursday, allowing for widespread showers and possibly some thunderstorms over the northern half of the state. The bigger question will be how far north does the area of low pressure and warm front make it, as that will determine our chances for storms during the afternoon and evening hours of Thursday. Another cold front quickly passes through the region Friday, providing sought after relief from the humidity going into the weekend.

This Evening's Weather Setup (WAGM-TV)

Going hour by hour through the rest of this evening shows skies continuing to clear out after showers worked through earlier this evening. This could allow for some patchy fog to develop in spots, otherwise expect skies to clear back out during the early morning hours of Wednesday, resulting in more sunshine to start the day tomorrow. Low temperatures tonight are expected to fall back into the upper 50s and lower 60s for most spots. Southwesterly winds will remain light during the overnight hours, once again not having much of an impact on temperatures. Lows tonight could actually be a degree or two colder than last night.

Tonight's Low Temperatures (WAGM-TV)

Tomorrow starts off with plenty of sunshine, which looks to last for much of the day. By the afternoon hours, a few clouds along with an isolated shower or two are possible, but they will be more isolated in nature compared to today. Showers eventually taper off tomorrow evening, but instead of skies clearing out tomorrow night, clouds are expected to increase, as the area of low pressure and warm front approach the region for Thursday. High temperatures tomorrow are expected to climb into the upper 70s and lower 80s once again by the afternoon hours. Westerly winds will be gusty at times during the afternoon hours, however still won’t have much of an impact on the forecast.

Tomorrow's High Temperatures (WAGM-TV)

For more details on the forecast for later this week, make sure to check out this evening’s Weather on the Web Video Forecast attached to this article. Have a great evening!

