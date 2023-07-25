UPS, Teamsters reach tentative agreement to avoid strike, local drivers relieved

PRESQUE ISLE, Maine (WAGM) - UPS and the Teamsters Union came to a tentative agreement on a new contract today, a massive step in avoiding a strike that experts say would have a devastating economic impact.

Union representatives touted the agreement as historic. It guarantees wage increases for part-and-full-time workers, ends forced overtime on driver’s day’s off and increases safety commitments, including adding air conditioning to many vehicles.

“(We’re) Pretty relieved,” UPS Presque Isle Shop Steward Lendell Buckingham said. “All we’ve got to do is go through one more stage, get it out to a vote to the membership. Hopefully everybody is happy with what we have, and we can just go back to doing what we do, which is delivering packages.”

Consulting Firm Anderson Economic Group estimated that a 10-day strike would have a seven-billion-dollar impact on the U.S. Economy, making Tuesday’s agreement a success for consumers as well.

“Our customers are very pleased also,” Buckingham said. “They’ve been very supportive, but at the same time they’ve been very nervous. Just moments ago, I delivered medication to a customer, and he was so happy to hear that we were not going to be striking.”

The Teamsters represent more than 340 thousand UPS workers nationwide, making this the largest private-sector contract in North America.

Under the contract, current part-and-full-time workers receive $2.75 more per hour immediately and $7.50 per hour more over the length of the five-year contract. Part-time minimum pay rises to $21 immediately, up from $16.50, while the average top rate for full-time drivers increases to $49 per hour.

All larger delivery vehicles, sprinter vans and package cars bought after Jan. 1, 2024, will be equipped with in-cab air conditioning, while every vehicle is set to receive two fans and air-induction vents in their cargo compartment.

The contract also creates 7,500 new full-time union jobs with UPS. Teamsters’ representatives will meet to review the agreement on July 31, the final day of the existing contract.

