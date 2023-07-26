Cloudy Skies and Unsettled Weather Expected Tomorrow, with More Shower and Storm Chances

PRESQUE ISLE, Maine (WAGM) - Good evening everyone and happy Wednesday. After more sunshine was seen to start the day across the county, a few bubble up showers worked through earlier this afternoon. Most of the shower activity was quick to taper off going into the evening hours, which will leave us with more cloud cover going into tonight, along with more chances for showers and possibly a rumble of thunder. The area of low pressure providing this activity will still be sitting well off to our west Thursday morning, but is expected to work in during the day Thursday, resulting in more showers and thunderstorms during the afternoon and evening hours. As showers taper off tomorrow night, we won’t be out of the woods in terms of active weather. Friday features a sunny start to the day, before a cold front quickly races in allowing for showers and thunderstorms to develop once again during the afternoon and evening hours.

This Evening's Weather Setup (WAGM-TV)

Going hour by hour through the rest of this evening shows cloud cover increasing going into the early morning hours of Thursday. A line of showers and downpours looks to work through during the early morning hours of Thursday, tapering off for most spots before sunrise. This will leave most of us under cloudy skies to start the day tomorrow, along with some patchy fog developing in spots before sunrise. Low temperatures tonight are expected to be quite a bit warmer than what we saw last night. Low temperatures are expected to fall back into the mid to upper 60s for most places by tomorrow morning. Southwesterly winds are expected to be light during the overnight hours, not having much of an impact on the forecast.

Tonight's Low Temperatures (WAGM-TV)

Tomorrow starts off with mostly cloudy skies, however the latest computer model runs are hinting at some breaks in the clouds and some sunshine. If this does happen, we’ll see an increased chance of severe weather going into the afternoon hours, however at this point I think cloud cover will win out for much of the day tomorrow, keeping us in a more stable environment with less chances for severe weather. Shower chances last into tomorrow evening, with most of the showers tapering off tomorrow night. Skies will then begin to clear out for Friday morning, allowing for additional instability to be added to the atmosphere. High temperatures tomorrow climb into the upper 70s and lower 80s. Temperatures won’t be as warm as what I was originally expecting at the beginning of the work week, but they’ll still be mild along with humid air in place making it feel even warmer.

Tomorrow's High Temperatures (WAGM-TV)

For more details on the forecast, make sure to check out this evening’s Weather on the Web Video Forecast. Have a great evening!

