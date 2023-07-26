LIVE: House committee holds hearing on UFOs

A House subcommittee holds a hearing on "Unidentified Anomalous Phenomena: Implications on National Security Public Safety and Government Transparency." (CNN)
By Gray News staff
Published: Jul. 26, 2023 at 9:56 AM EDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (Gray News) - A U.S. House committee is holding a hearing Wednesday on “unidentified anomalous phenomena,” commonly known as unidentified flying objects or UFOs.

The House Oversight and Accountability Subcommittee on National Security, the Border, and Foreign Affairs hearing was announced as “Unidentified Anomalous Phenomena: Implications on National Security Public Safety and Government Transparency.”

Witnesses include Ryan Graves, executive director, Americans for Safe Aerospace; Commander David Fravor (Ret.), former Commanding Officer, U.S. Navy; and David Grusch, former National Reconnaissance Officer Representative, Unidentified Anomalous Phenomena Task Force, Department of Defense.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Clifton Leager
Update: Suspect Name Released in Ashland Stabbing Incident
AROOSTOOK CENTRE MALL
Aroostook Centre Mall Work Proceeding As Planned
Police: Suspect Steals from Walmart, Gets Charged With Drug Possession
Houlton Border Bomb Scare
Police Dash Camera Footage Released In Houlton Border Bomb Scare
AWOS
Automated Weather System Grounds Flights At Presque Isle International Airport

Latest News

Nearly $1 million grant approved to address rising sea levels in Maine
Actor Kevin Spacey arrives at Southwark Crown Court in London, Monday, July 24, 2023. The Jury...
Jury acquits Kevin Spacey in London on sexual assault charges dating back to 2001
A Christian school teacher in Texas was fired from her job after going to a drag show and...
Teacher fired for attending drag show
A crane is on fire in Manhattan on Wednesday morning.
Large crane collapses, catches fire on NY high-rise