Lacrosse clinic in Presque Isle helps drives interest in Aroostook County

PRESQUE ISLE, Maine (WAGM) - Lacrosse is growing in popularity throughout the US, including in the state of Maine. Over the past few weeks, a lacrosse clinic was held in Presque Isle to help kids learn the fundamentals of the game and grow the sport in Aroostook County.

Many kids and youngsters came out for the first ever lacrosse clinic in Presque Isle. Northern Maine Moose Lacrosse, The Presque Isle Recreation Department, and the Mi’kmaq Nation came together to host the free clinic to the community.

Ken Ervin, Director of Northern Maine Moose Lacrosse, says “We are bringing lacrosse further North from Houlton all the way up here to Presque Isle. We are excited to offer four free clinics. We got boys and girls, the older ones ages 13-18 in the morning from 9-12, and then 1-4 we come back with boys and girls from 8-13 years old.”

The clinics were held on July 18th and 19th, and then on July 25th and 26th. Kyle Lolar, a member of the Penobscot Nation, says the purpose for the clinic is to bring lacrosse back to the tribal communities while also introducing it to more in Aroostook County.

Kyle Lolar, Lacrosse Instructor/Member of the Penobscot Nation, says “Traditionally Mi’kmaq, the Maliseets, Passamaquoddy, and Penobscot had lacrosse in their communities. It was part of our culture, part of our traditional games, through different actions. It’s kind of been left out of skirts a little bit. So we are trying to bring it back, but at the same time. We are trying to bring in our allies and introduce not only to our tribal communities but our surrounding communities as well.”

During the clinic, many kids were trying the sport out for the first time. Ervin says the clinic was all about learning the fundamentals of the game.

Ken Ervin: “The piece we got to keep in mind is though, they need to have that continued support, that encouragement, because they are trying something that is unlike many other sports that they have done. So whether it is catching the ball, or passing, or scooping the ball off the ground, or cradling, or having fun shooting. The theme here is fun, there is no pressure, we aren’t having anything competitive. It’s just about individually about wanting to be here and wanting to get better.”

Ervin and Lolar say their favorite part of the clinic was bringing people together.

Kyle Lolar: “The big thing about our game is its bringing people together, and lacrosse is all about bringing people together and being medicine for everyone. So that’s what I love most about it, and being Welcomed up here was a big heart touching moment.”

Ken Ervin: ”Boys and girls that are willing to step out of their comfort zone, try the sport, and have fun. That’s what we are all about, so we are excited they are here. We couldn’t be happier, we were looking forward to this day, and we hope this day is just the first of many as we look to grow.”

Ervin says he looks to bring the lacrosse clinic back in the future, and is excited to see it grow. Isaac Potter, News Source Sports.

