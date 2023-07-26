Legislation to protect sex trade survivors may impact Aroostook County

PRESQUE ISLE, Maine (WAGM) - New legislation to decriminalize sex trade survivors could have an impact on Aroostook County.

The legislation, called the ‘Equality Model’, to protect sex trade survivors from criminalization has been signed by Governor Janet Mills. This will protect survivors from facing arrest and allow for people with a past criminal record of prostitution to have this information sealed. It aims to protect survivors and to hold exploiters accountable.

According to Tammy Albert, the Director of Prevention Education and Training at the Hope and Justice Project, prostitution does exist in the County. She explains that sex trafficking survivors in Aroostook County will benefit from this legislation. Albert stated, “We are living in a community where we have customs and border protection, people having to cross several different locations in our communities from Canada, and so we do experience it. Even though we don’t see it like Southern Maine, it is here, and we want people to know that it’s here.”

Additionally, Albert expressed concern about the stigma that many sex workers face. She stated that those who survive sex trade circumstances often have experienced trauma and have engaged with prostitution out of necessity. She commented “Let’s get a better understanding of what everybody has gone through and not really traumatize these people by judging them or saying what they’ve done is wrong. These survivors, these victims, may not have experiences like other people and may not have been fortunate to have a lifestyle like others. People aren’t put into these circumstances because they want to, it’s because they have to in order to survive.”

She further stated, “Although we know there will be people who will be against this law, we feel that this will benefit the victims who have been exploited, who have been used, who have been abused, and who have had significant violence in their lives.”

Albert hopes that this legislation will allow sex trade survivors in Maine to access the housing and safety resources they need. “Our hope is always that they will feel more comfortable in getting the help that they need, the services they need, and just having an overall conversation about their experiences and knowing that there are people that they can trust,” she said.

The Equality Model aims to support people in the sex trade, and to help those in the sex trade exit the industry, and prevent trafficking altogether.

