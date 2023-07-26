More Sunshine Today, Isolated Showers Possible

PRESQUE ISLE, Maine (WAGM) - Good morning everyone. We had more sunshine going throughout the daytime yesterday and we have seen the sunshine continue this morning. Some areas will have the possibility of seeing an isolated shower develop, but because we do have drier in place they do look to be few and far between. Temperatures are also off to a cooler start this morning into the upper 50s and low 60s.

This Morning's Weather Setup (WAGM)

This Morning’s Weather Setup shows a weaker cold front sitting to the north of the county. This will provide some chances for showers overnight mainly centered towards areas to the far north. With high pressure building in from the south, it will usher in more sunshine for the start of the work week next week changing our weather pattern, but will usher in some cooler air and decrease our air temperatures.

Today's Highs (WAGM)

Temperatures this afternoon will reach the upper 70s and low 80s. Going hour by hour for you, most areas will see plenty of sunshine going through the morning. There will be some thinner high level clouds, but I don’t expect them to hinder the sunshine. The best chance for seeing an isolated shower develop will be centered towards the mid to late afternoon and early evening. However, with dry air remaining in place, it’s likely a lot of the showers won’t have a chance to reach the ground. Once we head into the late evening hours we will see a slight increase in our cloud cover. A stronger line of showers is likely mainly centered towards areas to the far north during the early morning hours of tomorrow based on the placement of the front to our north. This will also result in some more moderate rainfall accumulations overall in a short amount of time. Lows stay well above average into the mid to upper 60s.

SPC Outlook (WAGM)

Tomorrow’s highs will stay in the 80s. Showers and storms are likely going into the afternoon and evening. The Storm Prediction Center has placed the entire state into a marginal risk for severe thunderstorms. I do think the greatest risk for severe thunderstorms will be in areas to the south. Any storms we do see developing will provide the potential for gusty winds and heavy rain. We will continue to have updates on this for you as we go into this evening and into tomorrow.

