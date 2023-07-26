Nearly $1 million grant approved to address rising sea levels in Maine

(NOAA)
By WAGM News
Published: Jul. 26, 2023 at 10:07 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
WASHINGTON D.C. (WAGM) - Nearly a million dollars is coming to Maine to address rising sea levels in Maine. U.S. Senators Susan Collins and Angus King have announced that the Gulf of Maine Research Institute (GMRI) will receive federal funding to improve the effects of shifting sea levels in Maine.

The funding, totaling $996,977, will go towards coastal flooding data collection and building costal flood resilience. Pilot research programs will be initiated in Portland, Boothbay Harbor, St. George, and Machias. GMRI is a Portland-based nonprofit organization who work to protect the Gulf of Maine ecosystem and the surrounding communities.

The grant has been given due to the risk of Maine’s infrastructure being harmed by increasing sea levels. Scientists predict that the 228 miles of Maine’s coastline will continue to see effects of severe, geographically focused storms.

“Maine’s coast has long been at the economic and cultural heart of our state, but it now faces historic weather-related challenges,” said Senators Collins and King. “By increasing data collection and building research networks across our communities, the people of Maine will be better prepared for the future implications of changing weather patterns.”

