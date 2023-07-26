Officers Cleared for July 2021 Use Of Deadly Force

PRESQUE ISLE, Maine (WAGM) -The Maine Attorney Generals Office has cleared Matthew Cummings, who is now the Chief of the Fort Fairfield Police Department, for the July 2021 officer involved shooting in Presque Isle. At the Time, Cummings was a Sergeant with the Aroostook County Sheriff’s Office.

According to the Attorney General’s report, on July 8th, 2021 around 11:51 am a woman called 911 to report that her boyfriend, 53-year-old Shannon Wilcox of Presque Isle, was firing a gun into the air behind Cook’s Florist on Main Street, Presque Isle. The caller reported that Wilcox was talking on the phone to someone. The caller further stated that Wilcox told her to stay away from him and shot at the ground in front of her.

Officers Tyler Seeley and Daniel Varnum of the Presque Isle Police Department were the first officers to respond to the call at 11:54 a.m. They observed Wilcox behind Cooks Florist talking on a cell phone in his left hand and holding a black handgun in his right hand behind his back. They immediately ordered Wilcox to drop the gun. Police say Wilcox refused, telling them to stay away, get away and to not come near. More officers arrived and continued to request that Wilcox drop the gun . Officers observed him switching the gun from his left hand to his right hand and back again. At times, he presented the gun in front of him or to his side, but he did not point it in the direction of the officers. Wilcox continued to talk on the phone and tell the officers to leave. The officers noted that Wilcox appeared to stagger, and his speech was slurred.

More officers arrived and they requested an officer with a “Less Lethal” Shotgun from the Aroostook County Sheriff’s Office. SGT Matthew Cummings was deployed with the “less lethal” shotgun to a greenhouse adjacent to the scene. However, despite multiple attempts with beanbag rounds, Wilcox remained on his feet and showed increasing agitation. When he pointed his gun at the officers, believing that LT Brian Harris of the Maine State Police was responsible for the beanbag shots, LT Harris fired his rifle at Wilcox in an attempt to protect himself and his fellow officers. His rifle malfunctioned and did not fire.

SGT Cummings fired three rounds from his service weapon in the direction of Wilcox. Wilcox fell to the ground where, despite attempts by officers to render first aid, Wilcox died. A post-mortem examination conducted by the Office of Chief Medical Examiner determined that Wilcox died from a single gunshot wound to the head and neck. The examination also revealed two blunt impact injuries consistent with the effect of beanbag rounds. Wilcox had a blood alcohol concentration of 0.202%.

Copyright 2023 WAGM. All rights reserved.