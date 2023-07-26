Too Many Cats: Local Shelters Dealing With Cat Surge Crisis!

Aroostook County, Maine (WAGM) - Some animal shelters and rescues around the county are seeing an increase of cats in their care which is causing what some animal care volunteers are describing as a cat-surge crisis. Some Shelters and rescues are being met with difficult choices on what to do with all the cats they are receiving. Due to a lack of space, time and resources, some shelters are forced to prioritize their spaces for sick, injured, or pregnant cats. Many rescues however are refusing to turn away any cats which is causing their volunteers to spend longer days at the shelters or even fostering many cats at their homes.

Norma Milton from Halfway Home Pet Rescue in Caribou said, “We also have people who come to us who are not able to get into a vet because you can get put on a waiting list for a year and a ½ to get into a local vet. They are very busy with their current clients. People who can’t get into those vets are coming to us now they are almost coming in by the dozen.”

Jean Cobb from PAWS Animal Welfare Society, Inc. Animal Rescue in Fort Kent said, “It is a problem for us that we have ramped up recently with extra cats. That’s not to say we haven’t had this happen before. When we get more cats than we prefer that makes the job harder for everybody. There are people out there who still let their cats have kittens. And there aren’t enough homes for all the cats that are born. And even if they find a home for their kittens that’s a home that can’t go to a cat that’s already homeless.”

Cobb claims that It’s really important for people to get their cats spayed and neutered because it helps control the population and keeps cats healthier. For owners who are having trouble getting affiliated with or affording a vet, many of the local animal shelters or rescues can help you get your cat those important surgeries.

