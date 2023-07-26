UMPI seeks out partner for Houlton Higher Education Center

HOULTON, Maine (WAGM) - The University of Maine at Presque Isle is currently looking for a partner to support the costs of the Houlton Higher Education Center.

The University of Maine at Presque Isle has owned the Houlton Higher Education center since 2001, when the building was converted from a grocery store into an education space. However, since the Covid-19 pandemic, the Houlton Center has seen a decrease in in-class participation, which has led to a substantial financial deficit. The building, being roughly 15,000 square feet, has large maintenance and upkeep costs, and due to the decrease in in-person classes, only a fraction of the space is currently being utilized.

Ray Rice, the president of the UMPI, says that the decrease in revenue has caused UMPI to look for a potential partner to manage the plant, property, and equipment expenses of the building. He stated, “Really we’re looking at a partner so that we can ensure the sustainability of the operations moving forward . . . UMPI is not going away, and the services provided through the University of Maine Augusta and the community college are not going away, and we’re dedicated to higher education there in the Houlton area long term.”

Both private and public businesses have already expressed interest in a partnership, all of which are from the Southern Aroostook area. Rice assures that all potential partners have the best interested of the public in mind. “They’re all dedicated to the same thing,” Rice said. “They want to make sure that our services are able to be provided for, but they’re also realizing this could be a good opportunity for their organizations in this b building that was completely remodeled and refurbished.”

The building space will be divided between the center and the new partner. Although a few classes will still use the space, the center’s primary use will be to provide in-person student support. Rice stated, “What we need to do is make sure we have a space where people can receive the technology for distance education, have live meetings with support staff, and make sure that that place is there so we can provide those services.”

A meeting will be held in Houlton to provide a space for the public to ask questions and voice any concerns. Rice commented that the purpose of the meeting is to ensure transparency in the process of selecting a partner, and to reassure the public that the education center will continue to provide learning opportunities for people in Southern Aroostook. “You know, we’re here in the long run to provide these services like we’ve done for the last 20 plus years, but we really just need to find a partner so it will be affordable in the long term,” Rice stated.

The meeting will be held on Wednesday, July 26 at 5 PM at the Houlton Higher Education Center.

