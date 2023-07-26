WATCH: Worker slips while feeding 700-pound gator

A scary moment at the Gator Farm!
By KKTV and Amanda Alvarado
Published: Jul. 26, 2023 at 2:34 PM EDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MOSCA, Colo. (KKTV/Gray News) - Elvis, the 12-foot and 700-pound gator at Colorado Gator Farm, nearly made a meal out of a worker, KKTV reports.

Video shows the moments when the worker tries to toss Elvis a full turkey but slips. Suddenly, Elvis charges at the man.

Thankfully, the worker is fine.

Getting close to the animals as guests watch is their normal way of feeding them.

KKTV anchor Matt Kroschel was visiting when it happened and said the scene was “quite tense.”

While the Colorado Gator Farm is back open, it’s also still recovering from a fire earlier this year. A GoFundMe was created to help the farm with the cleanup and rebuilding process.

The Colorado Gator Farm rescues the animals in their facility.

Close call with Elvis the Gator during feeding time!

Copyright 2023 KKTV via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Clifton Leager
Update: Suspect Name Released in Ashland Stabbing Incident
AROOSTOOK CENTRE MALL
Aroostook Centre Mall Work Proceeding As Planned
Police: Suspect Steals from Walmart, Gets Charged With Drug Possession
Houlton Border Bomb Scare
Police Dash Camera Footage Released In Houlton Border Bomb Scare
AWOS
Automated Weather System Grounds Flights At Presque Isle International Airport

Latest News

Irish singer Sinead O'Connor is seen at the Grammy Awards at New York's Radio City Music Hall,...
Sinéad O’Connor, gifted and provocative Irish singer, dies at 56
The Oklahoma Highway Patrol said Kamarion Lee and his mother, 23-year-old Alyssia Lee, were...
Amber Alert: 10-month-old child, mother missing from Oklahoma
President Joe Biden’s son Hunter Biden arrives for a court appearance, Wednesday, July 26,...
Hunter Biden’s plea deal on hold after federal judge raises concerns over the terms of the agreement
Authorities in Colorado have issued an Amber Alert for missing 2-month-old Elsy Ardolino.
Amber Alert issued for 2-month-old girl last seen in Colorado