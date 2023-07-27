A Better Chance for Everyone to See Showers and Thunderstorms Tomorrow, Before Nicer Weather Returns for the Weekend

PRESQUE ISLE, Maine (WAGM) - Good evening everyone and happy Thursday. After more of a gloomy day across the county today, with steady rain showers working through over southern areas, things are finally beginning to change going into the evening hours. Rain showers are expected to taper off, leaving us with clearing skies during the overnight hours tonight, and more sunshine to start the day tomorrow. As nice as the sunshine will look, it will only act to add instability into the atmosphere. This will result in a better chance to see showers and thunderstorms, especially over northern and western areas during the afternoon continuing into the evening hours. The active weather will be thanks to a passing cold front, which will provide some much sought after relief from the humidity going into the weekend.

This Evening's Weather Setup (WAGM-TV)

Going hour by hour through the rest of this evening shows any remaining showers tapering off across the county, leaving us with mostly cloudy skies by midnight for most spots. The early morning hours of Friday bring a shift in wind direction and some clearing skies, especially over eastern areas, resulting in a nicer start to the day tomorrow compared to today. Patchy fog will likely develop during the overnight hours, especially over southern areas that saw steady rain this afternoon. Low temperatures tonight are expected to fall back into the lower to mid 60s for most places over eastern Aroostook, with western areas cooling off a bit more into the lower 50s.

Tonight's Low Temperatures (WAGM-TV)

Tomorrow like I mentioned starts off with more sunshine during the morning hours. This sunshine is expected to last at least into the early afternoon, before cloud cover takes back over during the mid afternoon hours. This will leave us with a line of showers and thunderstorms working its way from west to east during the afternoon and evening hours. This line of showers and thunderstorms will likely contain downpours and damaging winds at times. Showers and storms taper off tomorrow night, with more sunshine and relief from the humidity expected going into the weekend. High temperatures tomorrow make it into the mid 80s for most places by the afternoon hours. Any showers that we see will help to quickly cool temperatures off.

Tomorrow's High Temperatures (WAGM-TV)

The Storm Prediction Center has issued a level 1 marginal risk for severe weather for much of the county tomorrow. The exception to this being southern areas that had steady rain showers during the afternoon hours today, will only have a slight chance to see some thunderstorms during the afternoon and evening hours. We’ll keep an eye on the risk for showers and storms tomorrow, and will provide updates as the afternoon progresses.

SPC Severe Thunderstorm Outlook (Tomorrow) (WAGM-TV)

More details on the forecast, make sure to check out this evening’s Weather on the Web Video Forecast attached to this article. Have a great evening!

