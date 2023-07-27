CO-ED Softball League in the County Brings Fun and Bonding for Players of All Ages

PRESQUE ISLE, Maine (WAGM) - There are many sports and activities to get involved in the summer in the county, whether its baseball, basketball, and pickleball. But for some people, they enjoy the carefree, fun, and active sports league of CO-ED Softball. News Source 8s Jonathon Eigenmann has the story.

Tony Lahey, MMG Insurance:” I Just think its a great place for people to come out and have some fun. Its not super competitive, people come out and have fun. We joke around with other teams, we joke around with each other, and i think that attracts people, because we don’t take it too seriously”.

Ashley Dube, MMG Insurance:” There’s a lot of different positions you can play. You don’t have to just you don’t have to be a good runner, catcher, thrower. Everyone can be involved. You can coach. There’s something for everyone to do. So it’s not as labor intensive as other sports. It’s great to have everyone involved that way” .

The Co-ed Softball league features 10 teams with players aged 16 and up from Presque Isle and Caribou. The 10-week season includes players from the community and workplaces. Many players team up with family, co-workers, and close friends, giving a chance to foster stronger bonds and add to the excitement.

Tony Lahey:” My cousin actually works for our place for us. I’ve had my niece play for us in the past. My daughters, who are too young to play right now, want to play when they’re old enough. So I think it’s a great opportunity and a great way for people to be able to come into the sport and learn about it. And it just kind of enhances, you know, someone and you’ve got that bond with them already” .

Erica Cyr:” It definitely makes it more enjoyable just for the fact that they’ve got your back 100%. They’re there to cheer you up when you miss the ball”.

Each game starts with an equal number of male and female players on the field. At the plate the batter starts with a 1-1 count.The league encourages active participation and fosters healthy habits among players, providing an opportunity to be physically active.

.Nicholas Paul:”I’ve quit smoking to to have more fun with it. I’m not. I’m not. I’m not as out of shape as I would be if if I was wasn’t doing it and just doing everyday stuff. So and a lot of the other people that play for the team, they say the same thing, too. You know, it really helps them with their overall health”.

Erica Cyr:”If it was just a normal Monday night, I’d be sitting at home on my couch not doing anything. But instead, you know, Brett got me up off the couch and we get together every Monday and Wednesday and it gives me something to laugh about, gives me something to do and is really fun, enjoyable, and I can’t complain. My team’s pretty great”.

The sport evokes cherished memories and bridges generations through shared experiences.

Nicholas Paul:”when I played the game and my wife and my son got to play with me and my wife. She’s she’s not a very athletic person or nothing, but we needed a girl and she was willing to come and play. And my son was playing and we just had so much fun. We were joking, laughing the whole time. And then, you know, we went home and joked and laughed about it some more and relaxed and just just an overall good time. That’s the best time I’ve had so far.

Ashley Dube:” I’m going to go back to when I was little, watching my dad play coed softball and just being so excited to be there for him and cheering him on and now watching the little kids here play and have it kind of cycle through, watching them, watching their parents or watching just other adults playing the game”.

7 innings of community, camaraderie, and joy, fostering lasting friendships. Playoffs begin the week of the 31st, where teams will fiercely compete while savoring every moment on the field.Jonathon Eigenmann, Newssource sports.

