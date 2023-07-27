Mainly Cloudy and Dry, Steady Showers South This Afternoon

PRESQUE ISLE, Maine (WAGM) - Good morning everyone. We had some rain showers move through overnight in the northern half of the county even having a few rumbles of thunder. While have since dried things out, we have been left with the lingering cloud cover and that will be the trend going throughout the daytime.

This Morning's Weather Setup (WAGM)

One of the reasons we saw the showers in the northern half of the county this morning was because of a cold front sitting just to our north over portions of Canada. Because it has been slowly moving to the south it was close enough to provide us with the showers and storms. With our next front not too far behind us to the west it continue our rain shower chances going into the afternoon and evening. The best chance for steadier rain showers will be centered towards areas to the south based on the placement of this system. This front has been responsible for placing parts of New England including areas downstate into areal flood watches.

Today's Highs (WAGM)

Temperatures are off to a bit of a warmer start this morning as a result of cloud cover sticking around. Most spots have had temperatures in the upper 60s and low 70s. By this afternoon, highs will eventually reach the upper 70s and low 80s. Going hour by hour for you, drier but cloudy conditions are expected throughout the morning and into the early afternoon. The best chance for showers developing will be centered towards areas to the south mainly during the evening commute. This is where the bulk of the rainfall accumulation will lie with areas to the north mainly being spared from showers. However I wouldn’t rule out the possibility for a few stray isolated showers developing. Skies clear out overnight resulting in lows falling back near the average low mark into the upper 50s and low 60s.

SPC Outlook (WAGM)

Temperatures tomorrow climb to towards the middle 80s. Some areas have a chance at reaching close to the 90 degree mark to the south. Because we will be off to more of a sunny start tomorrow we will have a better chance for thunderstorms developing. The main threat for thunderstorms will be during the mid to late afternoon and into the evening along with some gusty winds. The Storm Prediction Center has shaded in the areas most favorable for thunderstorm development. Areas north of the Houlton area have been placed into a marginal risk for thunderstorm development. That threat diminishes as you travel further south into the county.

