Nordic Trail Festival preparing for 18th year

PRESQUE ISLE, Maine (WAGM) - It’s an exciting time in Aroostook County as the Nordic Trail Festival is happening this weekend in Presque Isle. I caught up with the event organizer to see how things are going ahead of the festival.

The Nordic Trail Festival is getting ready for its 18th year. Joshua Stahl, the Event Organizer, says things have been busy as they prepare for the festival.

Joshua Stahl, Event Organizer, says “It’s ongoing, this week leading up to the festival is usually a pretty jam packed week. There is a lot of stuff and lots of barricades to put up and we have been out marking trails making sure people aren’t going to go astray off a trail. So it’s been busy and it’s going to continue being busy up until Friday night when the event start to kick off with the downhill race.”

The festival will be held at the Nordic Heritage Outdoor Center in Presque Isle this upcoming weekend. It will kick off on Friday night with the downhill race.

Joshua Stahl: “There is also a meal Friday evening, it’s relatively low key Friday because everybody is saving up for the big events Saturday. Saturday morning, we will start off with event registration for the 6 hours. It begins with youth races, youth bike races, and the youth run races. We run a number of those through different youth categories, and that will eventually start to lead up to the six hour races which will be at 12:30 for the biking and the running.”

Stahl says registration numbers are on par with last year.

Joshua Stahl: “We typically get a big push here the last few days the registration are live, and evidently folks will sign up and register the day of events. We try to get people to do it beforehand to alleviate bottlenecks, everybody trying to crunch right before the event starts. But we are on par, things are looking very good for this year.”

The festival is always a popular event in the community that brings people together for some fun.

Joshua Stahl: “It’s very much in the past been centered very much in the biking community, so the folks who are always at Nordic although we have folks from all over New England that come up to this. We are really trying to branch it out, as more of a everyone in the community can come. It’s not just a bike festival, it’s a bike, music festival, it’s food. We got some awesome bands lined up this year. So even if you are not interested in racing, there is no shortage of amazing stuff that anybody in the community can come out and enjoy.”

For more information regarding the Nordic Trail Festival, check out their website at nordictrailfestival.com or their Facebook page. Isaac Potter, News Source Sports.

