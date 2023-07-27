One Less After-School Program

PRESQUE ISLE, Maine (WAGM) - Due to space, the Zippel school can no longer offer the Champions after-school program. MSAD1 partnered with the Champions after-school program in 2016. It has been a way for parents to have a safe place for their children to go after school, especially for parents who work, so their children would not be going home to an empty house after school, according to Ben Greenlaw, the super Attendant of schools in MSAD1. But now Champions has required double the space that was originally offered to them in 2016. According to Greenlaw, the school district does not have the room to keep its partnership with the after-school program.

Greenlaw - “We just don’t have a space as large as they have requested that we could solely devote to champions. We’ve exhausted all of our options, and we just didn’t feel like there is a feasible way to move forward with Champions, which is why we got to this point, but we did look at all of our school buildings to find a place to do this. We feel for those families who have relied on Champions. Champions have been a good partner. It’s disappointing, but we are hopeful that there will be another entity that will be able to pick it up or within our community, maybe recognize that there is a need here and help these families out. We are kind of disappointed that we were unable to continue.”

According to Greenlaw, to make the Champions program partnership work, the other after-school programs would be negatively impacted. Greenlaw does not see the school district partnering with Champions again in the future.

