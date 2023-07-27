Senator Collins advances bill to allocate $13 million to community colleges

PRESQUE ISLE, Maine (WAGM) - U.S. Senator Susan Collins has advanced a bill that would allocate $13 million to community colleges across the state.

The Fiscal Year 2024 (FY24) Labor, Health and Human Services, and Education bill was approved by the Senate Appropriations Committee on July 27, 2023, and now awaits consideration by the full Senate and House.

Of the colleges considered for funding, Presque Isle’s Northern Maine Community College (NMCC) has two projects that may gain almost $1 million in funding. NMCC has requested $550,000 to upgrade communication equipment on NMCC’s campus. Additionally, they have requested $410,000 for a “Diesel, Hydraulic Program Expansion”, which will be used to purchase equipment for a vocational training program.

Senator Collins stated, “Maine’s Community Colleges play an important role in shaping our future workforce. This funding would support much needed upgrades to classroom equipment, health care training facilities, and vocational training programs at Community Colleges throughout Maine. As the Vice Chairman of the Appropriations Committee, I will continue to advocate for this funding as the appropriations process moves forward.”

In support of the bill, Maine Community College System President David Daigler stated, “If approved, these investments in Maine’s community colleges would dramatically increase our capacity for training health care workers with the most up-to-date equipment and invest in programs that prepare graduates for good paying jobs in plumbing and diesel hydraulics. We are grateful Senator Collins has carefully targeted funds for these and other important initiatives in Maine.”

There are 8 requests from community colleges across the state, including NMCC, York County Community College, Southern Maine Community College, Kennebec Valley Community College, Central Maine Community College, and Washington County Community College.

