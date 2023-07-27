Throwback Thursday - Computers in Healthcare

PRESQUE ISLE, Maine (WAGM) -

It is hard to imagine a time when our personal information wasn’t instantly available to healthcare professionals, when paperwork was more than just a click away. NewsSource8′s Brian Bouchard has this week’s Throwback Thursday.

From typewriters to computer keyboards, the mid-’80s marked a crucial time for technological advancement in healthcare. The primary motivation? To improve a patient’s experience by having vital information readily available. In this week’s Throwback Thursday, we dial the time machine back to 1985, where WAGM Reporter Lee Englehartt brings us an insightful perspective on the dawn of digital record keeping in healthcare.

Hands that are used to typewriters were getting used to computer keyboards today.

“The old system was geared primarily to the billing side and if we wanted to find out where you lived and what your insurance coverage was we had to go down a hall and take a file out of a cabinet and pull it out and it was just physically impossible. But with the system 38 today we should be able to do that on an online system and just call your name out.”

Information being available at the fingertips will eventually mean faster attention in an emergency, but during the next month the process of transferring old patient records into the computer bank will mean a longer wait than usual in the TAMC admitting office.

“In the interim period when you come in, you may be asked the same questions you’ve always been asked, those same questions we’re trying to avoid and it may take more time to in order to get that information into the system than it has in the past.”

The computer cost TAMC 750,000 dollars, some of that money may be made up by cutting down on the amount of paperwork, mostly in the billing process. In the past anyone who made, lets say, 5 trips to the hospital in one month received 5 bills. The new system will churn out one comprehensive bill each month. That should be less confusing for patients and less paperwork and postage for TAMC. Still Cash says the biggest benefit of this computer is the quick and easy access to records that patients will only have to complete one time.

“Somebody mentioned the other day that they were trying to do an admission and there were 6 family members in the room with them at the same time and they would ask a question and they would all answer in unison “Yes we all live at 13 Academy” so it is traumatic and we are trying to work with that kind of a philosophy that taking care of a patient and managing the information about them goes hand in hand”

Lee Englehartt, Newsline8

And coming up tomorrow on Follow Up Friday – Corey Bouchard takes a look at how computers are utilized in healthcare today.

