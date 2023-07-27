Van Buren appoints new Superintendent

VAN BUREN, Maine (WAGM) - Van Buren’s principal for the past 6 years has now taken on the superintendent role of MSAD 24.

Karen DuBois, who has over 20 years of teaching experience, has taken on the role of Superintendent for the Van Buren school district. On taking the role, she stated, “This is what I do. I like to learn. Education – it has been my life.”

Although she has remained within the district for years, she does anticipate some minor challenges as she transitions to her new role, which she says she’s prepared to take on. “People may not realize it, but any time there’s a transition like that it creates stress for the staff, for the students – consistency is good,” DuBois stated. “We are going to have to fill my principal position, and so I’m hoping it’s going to be smooth. It takes a while to find people for some of these positions so I’m hoping we can manage that sooner rather than later.”

Consistency and communication are the top priorities for DuBois for the coming months. She said, “I want us to move in the direction of planning for our future – not just for the kids but for the district. . . I want the channels of communication between staff, administrators, parents, community, students, to continue to be open, if not to be even more open.”

DuBois spoke highly of the staff within the district, who have supported her in her advancement into the new position. She expressed how proud she is of the accomplishments the district has achieved in the past despite their limited resources and budget. “We have great kids. Is it perfect? Absolutely not, we’re all human beings. But this is a top-notch school,” she said.

DuBois adds that she’s committed to the district in the long term, and is hopeful the transition into her new role will not only be smooth but will provide stability for the community.

