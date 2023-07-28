Caribou teacher is semifinalist for Maine Teacher of the Year

By Rothery Sullivan
Published: Jul. 28, 2023 at 4:46 PM EDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
CARIBOU, Maine (WAGM) - Caribou teacher Emily Rosser has been listed as a semifinalist for the 2024 Maine Teacher of the Year award.

Eight semifinalists were announced on July 28, 2023, including teachers from all over the state. Rosser, who is a Grade 1 teacher at Caribou Community School. This year, Rosser was the recipient of the Aroostook County’s Teacher of the Year award from the County Teachers of the Year awards.

All the nominees for the 2024 Maine Teacher of the Year were nominated by a member of their community for their work in education. They were then selected by a panel of teachers, principals, and business community members. This year, hundreds of educators were nominated.

The next phase of the selection process requires semifinalists to submit a portfolio, deliver a keynote speech, and engage in a panel discussion on equity, leadership, and policy in education. The finalists will be announced in September, and the winner of the award will be announced in October.

The Maine Department of Education issued an announcement on the semifinalists, stating, “These distinguished educators … embody the dedication, innovation, and leadership that are hallmarks of Maine’s outstanding classroom teachers. As representatives of their students, colleagues, and school communities, their selection acknowledges their excellence in teaching and celebrates the collective achievements and commitment of the entire teaching profession in Maine.”

