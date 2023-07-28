Finally Some Relief! Humidity Breaks this Weekend Leaving us with Plenty of Sunshine

PRESQUE ISLE, Maine (WAGM) - Good evening everyone and happy Friday! After more showers and thunderstorms worked through this afternoon, we’re seeing a lull in the action during the dinnertime hour. The cold front that caused the spark for showers earlier this afternoon is still sitting off to our west. This will leave us with another round of showers moving through before midnight tonight, with skies then expected to clear out shortly after. More sunshine and less humid air is expected for the weekend as for the first time in weeks we’ll see dew points fall back into the lower 50s county wide.

This Evening's Weather Setup (None)

Going hour by hour through the rest of tonight shows the best chance for showers between now and midnight. Most of the shower activity will fall apart once we lose the heating of the day from the sun, but is expected to hold together enough to provide some shower chances over northern areas. Skies are then expected to clear our during the rest of the overnight hours, leaving us with nicer weather in store going into Saturday. Low temperatures tonight are expected to fall back into the mid and upper 50s over northern and western areas, to lower to mid 60s over southern and eastern areas thanks to the passage of the cold front during the early morning hours of Saturday. Westerly winds will pick up during the early morning hours of Saturday.

Tonight's Low Temperatures (None)

While Saturday starts off with plenty of sunshine, some cloud cover is expected to move in during the afternoon hours. I think the best chance of seeing cloud cover will be the further south you are in the county, with the area of low pressure tracking well to the south of us. Sunshine and clear skies return late in the afternoon tomorrow, leaving us with a nicer end to the day along with nicer weather in store for Sunday. High temperatures tomorrow will be a good 10 degrees cooler than today, only making it into the lower to mid 70s for most places. Winds will be out of the northwest for much of the day Saturday, with gusty winds helping to bring less humid air into the region.

Tomorrow's High Temperatures (None)

The dew point trend going into next week shows dew points remaining in the lower to mid 50s for the first half of the work week. This will be a bigger change from what we have been seeing really through the month of July. While dew points begin to creep up into the mid to upper 50s during the morning hours of Monday, I don’t think it will be nearly as noticeable as the humid air that many spots are seeing here Friday evening. Right now computer models keep us on the drier side for most of next week, with shower chances returning to the forecast late in the week.

Dew Point Trend - Next 5 Days (None)

