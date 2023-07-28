Gunshots Heard Near Presque Isle ATV Trail

PRESQUE ISLE, Maine (WAGM) -

The sound of multiple gunshots brought police to the intersection of Route 1 and the ATV trail that runs alongside the Aroostook Centre Mall Friday afternoon.

According to witnesses more than 50 rounds were fired around the vicinity of the ATV Trail at around 3PM Friday.

The Presque Isle Police Department, as well as Maine Game Wardens responded and spoke with individuals in the area before clearing the scene.

According to a representative of Presque Isle Public Safety, the rounds were fired by an individual that was confused regarding where they were allowed to fire their privately owned weapon, and there is currently no threat to the public.

