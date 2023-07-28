Hodgdon native gets chance to play baseball in Dominican Republic through Boston Red Sox Lindos Suenos program

HODGDON, Maine (WAGM) - A Hodgdon native recently went on a once in a lifetime opportunity trip to play baseball in the Dominican Republic through a program with the Boston Red Sox.

This is Drew Duttweiler. Duttweiler is a recent Hodgdon High School graduate, who just got home after spending a week in the Dominican Republic taking part of the Boston Red Sox Lindos Suenos program.

Drew Duttweiler: “Red Sox Lindos Suenos program is a program where they select 10 juniors and seniors in high school to go to the Dominican Republic and team up with 10 teens from there. And we work together as a team and we build houses, and do community service projects and play baseball together.”

Duttweiler was the only one selected from Maine for the program. The story of how it all came together began with a trip to a Boston Red Sox game.

Drew Duttweiler: “It’s kind of funny actually. Mom and I went to a baseball game and I got an email about applying in an email thanking me for coming to the game. So I applied, did a couple essays on the application itself. And then I got moved to the next stage which was a higher view, which is a new interviewing system, and then got the next stage which was a zoom. And then I got a call about a week after the zoom that I had been selected out of 1 out of 10 out of a couple 100 in New England.”

Duttweiler spent his mornings doing community service in the town of El Mamon, then spent his afternoon playing baseball.

Drew Duttweiler: “The first couple of days we were just trying to get to know the town, while the construction workers did the foundation. And then as we went along, we worked on the walls and painting and doing all that sort of thing. And then every afternoon we would either have baseball practice or we would play games. So a couple of games were against the town of El Mamon, so baseball is huge in the Dominican so we play against the town, and then we against a few academies as well.”

Duttweiler says one of his favorite parts of the trip was getting to experience the culture, seeing how different everything is.

Drew Duttweiler: “I think we take too much for granted here, whether it be just being able to take a shower or get a drink of water from the tap because you can’t do that there. I think just the overall just happiness of everyone no matter what they are dealing with or what they have or what they don’t have I think is something I learned the most about.”

Duttweiler adds the group in August will go to Fenway Park to be recognized for their Dominican Heritage night while also having batting practice before the game. A once in a lifetime opportunity that Duttweiler will never forget. Isaac Potter News Source Sports.

