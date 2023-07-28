July officially named “National Blueberry Month”

WASHINGTON D.C. (WAGM) - On July 28, 2023, the U.S. Senate unanimously passed a bipartisan resolution designating the month of July as “National Blueberry Month”.

The resolution, cosponsored by Senators Susan Collins and Angus King, recognizes the importance of blueberries in Maine’s agricultural economy and the significance of the crop’s history.

The resolution pays tribute to Maine wild blueberries and Wabanaki blueberry heritage. Wild blueberries, which are Maine’s state berry, have been a significant part of Maine’s agriculture for hundreds of years. They were utilized by Wabanaki people before the crop was industrialized.

Senator Collins and King stated, “Wild blueberries have a special place in our state’s history, providing nutritious, delicious fruit for centuries dating back to Maine’s tribal communities, who first cultivated the crop. Today, wild blueberries continue to be an economic powerhouse for the state’s economy, family businesses, and rural communities – not to mention a sought-after treat and baking staple for people worldwide. This bipartisan resolution honors the blueberry industry’s many vital contributions along with the generations of Maine people who have supported the iconic product.”

