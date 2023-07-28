Madawaska appoints new Chief of Police

PRESQUE ISLE, Maine (WAGM) - The Town of Madawaska has appointed a new police chief, whose main goal is to improve community integration.

After serving as interim Chief of Police the past few months, and after over 20 years on the force here in Madawaska, Jamie Pelletier is excited about his new role. He commented, “I have certain goals and visions in mind that I want to see come to fruition, and now that I’m the chief I think I can make that happen.” This promotion follows the retirement of past Chief of Police Ross DuBois.

Chief Pelletier has served as a Lieutenant for the past couple years, and as the interim Chief since April. All of his experience has been within the Madawaska district. He explained, “This is the only experience I have in law enforcement, this is the only agency I’ve worked for, and I’m hoping it will be the last agency I work for before I retire.”

The biggest goal Chief Pelletier spoke about was improving community integration, specifically within the school system. “One of my goals is to maintain a good relationship with the schools,” he said. He stressed the importance of bringing consistency and approachability to the role of chief.

Additionally, Chief Pelletier spoke extensively about his past work as a School Resource Officer, and how he felt that this improved the relationship that law enforcement have with the community. He explained, “We’re there to build healthy and positive relationships with students and staff. That’s the biggest important thing to me – we want our young people to view us as the good guys, not the bad guys.”

Chief Pelletier continued that he is a strong believer in ‘community policing’, which is when the police prioritize community integration and involvement. “We’re only as successful as the community allows us to be,” he said. “There’s no magic trick in solving crimes – the way you solve crimes is by talking to your community. And if you’re approachable, and fair, and well respected, people won’t have a problem talking to you and giving you information.”

Chief Pelletier also plans to address a current staffing shortage. He explained that although the Madawaska Police Department recently hired two new staff members, they have yet to undergo their training. Chief Pelletier explained that he is taking on patrol duties himself to cover the shortage of reserve officers. “There is a light at the end of the tunnel,” he stated. “Within a couple months I think these guys are going got be able to step in here and fill in some holes in the schedule, and allow me to transition over to being strictly the Chief.”

Although he knows there will be challenges ahead, Chief Pelletier says he feels very supported by the community during this transition. He stated, “I felt that I had a lot of support from the community just because, I think what the community is looking for is a chief that they know, a chief that’s approachable, a chief they can trust. I think I have all that because I’ve been here my whole life.”

Due to his experience and the connections he has built in the community over the years, Chief Pelletier is confident that he will have a smooth transition into his new role.

